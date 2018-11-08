Speech to Text for HudsonAlpha's Tie the Ribbon Event

happening today---hudsona lpha will host the'tie the ribbons luncheon" at the von braun center. to support breast and ovarian cancer research. attendees will hear an update on the latest cancer research and a special announcement about the "information is power initiative." the initiative offers free and reduced cost genetic cancer risk testing in north alabama. it begins 11:30