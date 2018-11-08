Clear
Police Need Help Identifying Suspect

Police Need Help Identifying Suspect

Posted: Thu Nov 08 08:24:32 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 08:24:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

this morning, huntsville police are looking for suspect wanted for credit card fraud. take a look at your screen. this man is wanted for making atm transactions with a card that wasn't his. according to police, the suspect caused used a lot of money towards the card holder's account. if you know who this man is call huntsville
