Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Man Falls From Waffle House Ceiling

Man Falls From Waffle House Ceiling

Posted: Thu Nov 08 08:14:18 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 08:14:19 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Man Falls From Waffle House Ceiling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

went to the hospital. this morning, tuscumbia police are looking for a man who climbed through the ceiling of a waffle house...then fell right through it. . here's video of the man right here. police say wesley bost first locked himself in the bathroom, then climbed through the ceiling...then fell into the restaurant. he ran out of the restaurant into a waiting getaway car. police believe drugs are involved.
Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events