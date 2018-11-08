Speech to Text for Man Falls From Waffle House Ceiling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

went to the hospital. this morning, tuscumbia police are looking for a man who climbed through the ceiling of a waffle house...then fell right through it. . here's video of the man right here. police say wesley bost first locked himself in the bathroom, then climbed through the ceiling...then fell into the restaurant. he ran out of the restaurant into a waiting getaway car. police believe drugs are involved.