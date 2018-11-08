Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Student Hospitalized After Fall

Student Hospitalized After Fall

Posted: Thu Nov 08 08:11:53 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 08:11:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Student Hospitalized After Fall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

current role. this morning, a decatur student is recovering after falling from a second floor banister. it happened at cedar ridge middle school. the 7th grader was flown to a birmingham hospital wednesday morning. deputy superintendent dwight satterfield-- says the student was alert and his vital signs were good before he
Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events