on air for everything happening. for the first time in 15 years -- the people of madison county elected a new sheriff ... waay 31's sarah singleterry was at the sheriff's office --after talking to the sheriff blake dorning's replacement ... kevin turner ... pat colson "the sheriff's department is so understaffed." pat colson is no stranger to the madison county sheriff's office ... she started volunteering in 1996 ... and has worked alongside sheriff blake dorning since day one of his 15 year tenure ... and knows a problem when she sees it ... "they have such a large area to cover and so few people to cover it." sheriff elect turner shares her concern ... "we have to do better as far as having man power." but says it's nothing new ... kevin turner "back in 91-92 when i started it was a problem. now it's the same thing. the county's growing so fast." turner is the former chief investigator in the madison county district attorney's office ... and served 18 years as the head of the gang task force ... he told me he plans to let his experience in stopping street crime guide his decision making ... but it all comes back to his office getting enough funding to hire more deputies ... "when we do that you can add more men to the narcotics unit. it's going to take more drugs off of the street. it's going to target our violent offenders." and then there's school safety ... "i think that's most important that we protect our young people." turner knows there's room for improvement ... "the resource officers in the schools weren't not full staff on that." but this is one issue he said he won't let suffer because of the budget ... "if we can't, if the numbers don't allow it, those kids are still going to be safe. i don't care what we gotta do as far as putting the man power there or at least putting the patrol deputies in the area." turner will be sworn into the sheriff's office in january ... he told waay 31.... the office is set to hire 10 more deputies in march ... bringing their total number