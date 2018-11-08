Speech to Text for Rapid Response Rally for Sessions

sessions was former attorney general and u.s. senator of alabama before moving up to a position with trump administration. but after serving as the united states attorney general for over a year - sessions was booted hours after the midterm elections. president trump chose sessions chief of staff matthew whitaker to act temporarily as attorney general. this is a look at "former" attorney general jeff sessions -- as he returned to his d-c home. reporters were staked out for hours trying to get a comment from him after his forced resignation. those who worked under sessions at the department of justice lined up for an emotional farewell as he left the building for the last time. he walked out to the applause of more than 150 d-o-j employees. you can see him saying good-bye to his chief of staff - matthew whitaker - who is now acting a-g. whitaker released a statement saying he's honored the president chose him to lead the justice department. he also said he's committed to running a fair department with the "highest ethical standards." he called sessions a man of integrity