Speech to Text for Weather Thursday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? today won't be a washout, but we do keep scattered showers off and on under a mostly cloudy sky.temperatur es run below average with highs in the mid to upper 50s.our chance of rain is 40% today, increasing to 80% after midnight tonight as a cold front approaches. the front will pass late tonight and early friday morning.as it pushes eastward, it takes the rain with it, allowing for a mainly dry and chilly evening with lingering clouds.as the colder air continues to filter into the valley under a partly cloudy sky, saturday morning will be frosty.highs saturday only reach the upper 40s, even with the return of a mostly sunny sky.brace yourself for even colder temperatures sunday morning when we dip to the upper 20s.a light freeze is more likely than a frost early sunday. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out