Weather Thursday Morning Update

Posted: Thu Nov 08 07:32:51 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 07:32:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? today won't be a washout, but we do keep scattered showers off and on under a mostly cloudy sky.temperatur es run below average with highs in the mid to upper 50s.our chance of rain is 40% today, increasing to 80% after midnight tonight as a cold front approaches. the front will pass late tonight and early friday morning.as it pushes eastward, it takes the rain with it, allowing for a mainly dry and chilly evening with lingering clouds.as the colder air continues to filter into the valley under a partly cloudy sky, saturday morning will be frosty.highs saturday only reach the upper 40s, even with the return of a mostly sunny sky.brace yourself for even colder temperatures sunday morning when we dip to the upper 20s.a light freeze is more likely than a frost early sunday. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out temperatures sunday morning when we dip to the upper 20s.a light freeze is more likely than a frost early sunday.
Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
