Speech to Text for HudsonAlpha's Tie the Ribbons Event

tonight, hudsonalpha is putting the finishing touches on a fundraiser for breast and ovarian cancer research. i sat down with one of the lead genomic researchers at hudsonalpha-- to find out what she and her team are doing right now... to prevent the number of cancer patients from increasing. thursday night at the von braun center-- hudsonalpha's research through "information is power" initiative will take center stage. it will highlight the challenges of ovarian cancer... dr. liz worthey/faculty investigator- "the problem with ovarian cancer is people talk about it less. it's also hard to diagnose and people need to get diagnosed earlier." demetria- "this is the second year in a row, the tie the ribbons event has sold out. that means, 1300 people, including survivors, medical professionals and supporters of hudsonalpha will come to raise awareness." researchers -- like dr. liz worthey--learned there is a connection between ovarian and breast cancers. liz- "we found in some families will have breast cancer and some will have ovarian cancer. breast cancer is important, but so is ovarian and there is less known about what to look out for there." unfortunately, ovarian symptoms can be disguised as something else. liz- "you can't feel a lump because it's deep within you." some symptoms include: abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of apettite, and weight loss. the vague symptoms -- are why dr. worthey is trying to create a test to diagnose ovarian cancer early. right now-- researchers in huntsville have a 3-prong task... identify the genetic makeup of cancer ... understand what makes a person's cancer unique... and develop a personalized treatment plan. the "tie the ribbons" event -- shines a light on the need for men and women in north alabama to get a genetic risk cancer test. liz- we're providing the ability for people at a low risk to get cancer screening and we're finding many people are at a higher risk than they would think." the "tie the ribbons'' event is tomorrow at the von braun center. as i mentioned, the event is sold out. but, our cameras will be there to record the life-saving information. we will have a recap of the event, thursday