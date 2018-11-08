Speech to Text for Jeff Sessions Resigns

tonight - alabamians are wondering what's next for jeff sessions - and if he will return to state politics. his former u-s senate seat is coming up for election in 2020... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... getting reaction from people about sessions sudden resignation... and whether or not people would support him if he ran for office again... i've gone around huntsville for the past few hours people i talked to didn't want to go on camera... some didn't even know who jeff sessions was... while others, have no opinion about his resignation... one person even said they felt too defeated by yesterday's election resultsto talk on camera... i did talk to one of waay 31's political analysts about how session's resignation will impact alabama politics... right now the answer is... we just don't know... because we don't know what sessions will do... he is over seventy years old... and has already spent nearly 20 years in the united states senate... that same political analyst says there is one certain fact though... the senate seat sessions used to hold... which doug jones is currently occupying... is most definitely up for grabs for any republican... "doug jones is a one termer, there's no question about it, but the question is: who runs against him? if jeff sessions want's that seat i don't know if he can get through a republican primary, because of how much the president has run him down. unless the president maybe comes down here and says 'hey, i love jeff sessions.'" while jackson isn't certain if republican voters would support sessions... we know many prominent republican politicians are publicly supporting him following his resignation... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31