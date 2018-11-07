Speech to Text for JP2 Accomplishes Post-Season Dreams

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we got the playoffs starting this friday, big couple of weeks coming up from some of the best high school teams in the state who just happen to be from right here in north alabama. some teams have written new stories in the history books. st john paul the second one of the teams doing that waay 31 lauren cavasinni spent the day with the falcons jp2 went from only winning one game all last season to only losing two games this season and going down in school history. jp2 is playing in its first ever playoff game friday against good hope high school out of cullman. the falcons ended its regular season tied for second in 4a region 7. this program also hasn't lost a game since they played randolph school on october 12th senior captain connor sisk says he hopes this season changes the future of falcon football. connor sisk/jp2 senior: "so i think if we can carry this momentum, this game can show that we are more than a one and done team. we can turn into a legacy team and just build a foundation for future programs." david lloyd/jp2 football coach: "it's a new season for us. the regular season is over and it's either survive and advance or one and done." ll: the winner of this game will take on the winner of the jacksonville-rogers game. reporting from huntsville, lc, waay 31