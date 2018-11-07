Speech to Text for James Clemens Bowler Strikes a Scholarship

james clemens isn't only making history in football this year. today, the jets had its first ever bowling scholarship signing. james clemens' bowler jim roberts signed his letter of intent today to play at martin methodist college in tennessee. roberts is excited to be the first ever jets graduate to receive a bowling scholarship- but he says he believes he won't be the last. jim roberts/james clemens senior: "i have a bunch friends coming up that i believe that they're going to get a scholarship just because of how good they are now." roberts' mother, teammates and friends came out to watch him sign this morning and celebrate this achievement. roberts started bowling when he was five years old with his dad, and has been bowling ever since. it's something he and his family have bonded over