How Amendment II affects abortion rights

alabama is now officially recognized as a pro-life state after voters overwhelmingly passed amendment 2. 59-percent voted in favor. now, this does not mean abortion is banned in the state. it does mean alabama's constitution guarantees no right to have one. we wanted to know what comes next-- so we sent waay 31's brittany collins to get some answers. this amendment of regardless if your pro-life or pro-choice, does nothing to alter abortion dr. waynone d. burke says "abortion" is an emotional topic... and amendment 2 was put on the alabama ballot to increase voter turnout--especia lly among religious groups. it does nothing because it proves no design to stand and proves no funds to fight this in court. it's a philosophical statement. dr. burke said amendment two can't pave the way to challenge roe v wade.if lawmakers wanted to do that ... they'd have to pass legislation banning abortion in alabama. then the case would go through the federal court system, and possibly to the supreme court. that would have to be done with some other setting and case that made it's way to the supreme court or through legislation in the u.s congress in the form of a constitution. look live another portion of amendment two says the state isn't required to provide funding for abortions. dr. burke explained to me ... there wasn't funding for abortions to begin with. dr. burke told us anyone who wants to file a lawsuit against amendment two could do so. but it won't change anything. he said if the amendment carried any weight ... it might