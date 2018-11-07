Speech to Text for Noise ordinance passed by voters

future... voters in madison county voted in favor of the excess noise amendment. it passed with 65 percent of the votes. the amendment on the ballot--says the madison county commission would be able to adopt ordnances or resolutions about the noise allowed in the count - but isn't specific about what it would be... waay 31's sydney martin talked to one county commissioner about how the details of the new ordinance still have to be hammered out. phil vandiver, madison co. commission "it's really a blank page at this time. we have no idea what it will do or what it won't do." madison county commissioner phil vandiver told me the 7 person commission now has to decide what the noise ordinance will be in madison county. on tuesday's ballot, around 65 percent of voters approved a local amendment to create the noise ordinance in unincorporated areas madison county. . phil vandiver, madison co. commission,"this is probably the biggest decision we've had to make public wise in a long time" the madison county sheriff's office told me it has received 163 noise complaints in the last year concerning nightclubs, businesses and homes in the county---and legally there is nothing they could do to turn down the noise. phil vandiver, madison co. commission , "i looked at the map and all the area in unincorporated madison county voted for the noise ordinance in a positive way." vandiver told me before an ordinance is put in place, there could be public meetings to figure out what kind of change people in the county want and don't want when it comes to noise control. phil vandiver, madison co. commission, "we want to make sure whatever we do will allow business to continue but not at a level that will hurt the people." and making sure it doesn't harm existing businesses is important. phil vandiver, madison co. commission , "i think you have to respect the history of what's here already. you do have to respect that there were businesses doing things before people moved in." syd, "i talked with commission chairman dale strong today...he told me he expects for the ordinance to come up at the commission's next meeting, however details of the ordinance might take some time to complete. in madison county waay 31 news.