Speech to Text for Man crashes through Waffle House Ceiling

new details... right now police are searching for this man .... after he came crashing through a waffle house ceiling. take a look at this video one customer posted on facebook.it shows a man falling ... after locking himself in the bathroom , and climbing up into the ceiling. waay31s sierra phillips is live in tuscumbia .... with the new details she's learning in the case. this little waffle house has become the talk of the town... after that facebook video got 12-thousand shares. i talked to one of the officers who responded to the scene. he had no idea what he was walking into ... he thought there was just some storm damage. woodrum "the damage was very consistent with what you would see with storm damage..there was instillation everywhere there were ceiling tiles broken and they were scattered throughout the business" tuscumbia police say wesley bost managed to escape with an accomplice....after tearing through the waffle house like a tornado. it all happened sunday morning, when police believe bost went into the bathroom, locked himself in and tied an article of clothing to the door, he then climbed into the ceiling ... after that happened, police say he took off. but not without leaving some evidence behind holland "he left his license in his pants pocket" and he left those pants, at the waffle house. investigator wes holland told me he saw the suspect trying to run away holland "as the car passed me i was able to look and i saw that it was the car" holland believes drugs were likely involved... no laughing matter, except for the people who saw it all happen. holland "they were laughing and taking pictures-- its not everyday they go to eat lunch and somebody climbs through the ceiling and falls through" police dont know who bost's accomplice was but say bost could be potentially charged with criminal mischief i reached out to waffle house for a statement and they told me they are happy everyone is okay, they have no idea why he did what he did, but quote "we are aware some people may be confused as to the meaning to a drop-in ceiling" reporting live in tuscumbia sp waay31 news