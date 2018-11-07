Speech to Text for Fire at West Limestone High School Cafeteria

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six... waay 31 is getting a closer look at the damage left behind after a fire in a local high school cafeteria. it all happened in the lunchroom at west limestone high school.. and now, students are having to eat their lunches in the classrooms as crews come in to clean up the mess. waay 31's scottie kay was in limestone county today where she learned how a nearby school is lending a helping hand until the cafeteria is back up and running.. and normal lunches are back on the menu. lunchroom workers here at sugar creek elementary school have had several extra pairs of hands and a lot of extra food in this kitchen the past couple of days.. but they say it won't stop them from making sure all students have a quality lunch. pkg: pam griggs, cafeteria manager "their workers, when they get here, it's new to them, because they don't know our equipment and how it works, so we have to show them and kind of help them to get things ready, so we've all just kind of learned to work together." the lunchroom crew from west limestone high school is temporarily joining forces with the lunchroom crew at sugar creek elementary.. after a fire broke out in their cafeteria over the weekend. pam griggs, cafeteria manager "whatever they're having for lunch that day, they bring it with them and we all get together and try to get it all fixed, so we can get everybody fed. gotta feed the kids. that's most important." the fire has caused a bit of an inconvenience.. as students at the high school are having to eat in their classrooms.. and the menus are pretty limited... pam griggs, cafeteria manager "there's no way they could've done chicken stew or lasagna today, because there's just more to it than that." but while the crews may be bumping elbows.. and the freezers are full.. sugar creek cafeteria manager says they're all making the best of it. pam griggs, cafeteria manager "there's always a bump in the road, but we always get over." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news school officials say the lunchroom should be back open to students and staff