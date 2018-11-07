Speech to Text for Victim's Friends React to Murder-Suicide

after such a heart-breaking incident? annette prestidge says she is devastated after her friend was killed in front of her little boy, scout.. but prestidge says she and others are going to do all they can to be there for scout after he witnessed something no child should ever have to see. annette prestidge "oh man, it tore my world up. when i told my daughter, we were just like, 'you can't believe it, it's not true.' it tore us up. we fell to pieces. it's really hardit's hard on all of us." that was annette prestidge's first reaction when she heard sunshine pauly had been shot and killed at her own home.. and in front of her seven-year-old son, 'scout.' prestidge knew pauly well as she was scout's baseball coach. annette prestidge "you couldn't have asked for a better mom for him. she was a real inspiration to all of us. if you needed something, she was there. if you needed to talk, she was there to listen." as pauly was laid to rest on a rainy wednesday.. prestidge tells me she's remembering the young mom for how well she lived up to her name 'sunshine.' annette prestidge "i couldn't see her having an enemy in the world." and now, prestidge says pauly's son who watched his mom diehas an entire army of supporters behind him.. to help him make it on the difficult road ahead. annette prestidge "it's going to be very hard for him, because his mama was there for everything, but i think we as a community, and as a team from the miracle league, we've just got to support him, be there for him, love him. and that's not hard to do." as of right now, it's still unclear what the motive was behind the shooting.. but as soon as we get those details, we will let you know. reporting live in madison county, sk, waay