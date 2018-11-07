Speech to Text for Wounded Warriors Welcomed to the Rocket City

hundreds of students and the semper fi community task force of north alabama welcomed wounded warriors to huntsville. the 29 veterans traveled from 9 states across the country. waay 31's brittany collins was at huntsville international airport when some of them flew in. wounded warriors along with service dogs and care givers are here to be recognized for veterans day. semper fi wanted to recognize and show them hospitality. vo many of these veterans never received a welcome back ceremony because they were wounded. outside of them participating in the veterans day parade this weekend...they'll ride a boat on lake guntersville...at tend several dinners...a middle school choir will sing to them and they'll fly on a private airplane. you can see several people came to huntsville international airport to welcome the veterans... i spoke with a 6th grader at madison academy ...he says both parents were in the navy ...so cheering the veterans were in an honor. sot theodore foster student at madison academy that was really fun and my mom was really excited for me to come and was wanting me to come and it was a fun experience. the service members represent 5 branches of the military. they go back home on tuesday. reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news.