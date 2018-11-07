Speech to Text for Moist Ballots Gave Voters Trouble at the Polls Tuesday

waay 31 news... tonight waay 31 learned more about the swollen ballots that gave some madison county voters trouble at the polls. the probate judge-elect told us no ballots were counted by hand last night. waay 31's sydney martin talked to the incoming probate judge - frank barger - about the election day mix-up and what changes we could see when he takes office. frank barger, madison co. probate judge elect "there is never an election day where we don't have machines issues in some capacity. it's normally a handful. that's not unusual just here in madison county but every county throughout the state." frank barger has served as the madison county elections administrator for the past 7 years..and he told me this isn't the first time the office has dealt with swollen ballots. frank barger, madison co. probate judge elect"there have been issues in the past related to humidity....we did have an awful lot of rain." barger told me the ballots are never directly exposed to moisture.... frank barger, madison co. probate judge elect"in advance of an election all of the ballots are in sealed boxes that are put in sealed trailers that are delivered and those are locked into a secure location at the jail facility." and although he wasn't involved in the technical side of tuesday's election....he has worked to learn more about what happened. frank barger, madison co. probate judge elect""i only know this because i called and asked the judge..they even called in a technical person from our electronic machine vendor to make sure we have no problems closing out the election." barger told me about 4 years ago the machines you insert your ballot into were replaced with the most advanced technology allowed in the state of alabama--the old machines were more than 20 years old. and he's confident the election results will be certified next week. "there were no fatal errors or flaws yesterday. everything was tabulated electronically by a machine." barger told us his new role of probate judge also handles adoption, and mental health hearings among many other things. waay 31 also reached out to the current madison county probate judge tommy ragland multiple times today to ask about the swollen ballots. we have not heard back from him at this