Speech to Text for Local political expert reacts to Sessions' resignation.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay31. jeff sessions' resignation does not only impact the political landscape of washington d.c.... waay31'skody fisher is live in huntsville finding out what the impact could be for alabama... the impact on alabama politics depends greatly on what jeff sessions decides to do now... sessions is just over seventy years old and has already served roughly two decades in the united states senate... before becoming attorney general... one waay 31 political analysts says if sessions decides to get back into politics and tries to retake his senate seat... which is currently occupied by doug jones... he could be met with support from alabama voters in 2020... i think he would be a formidable candidate for sure. we don't know what the political landscape is going to look like in two years. that's several life times away in politics. with possible impacts for alabama politics... burke says the biggest impact of the sessions resignation is what could happen now with the robert mueller investigation into russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election... reporting live in huntsville...