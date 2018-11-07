Speech to Text for Trooper Killed Escorted Home

at video of an alabama state trooper being escorted home by his brothers in blue from huntsville to a funeral home in florence. trooper jason hewett was killed while jogging. waay31's breken terry joins us live with how the community his taking hewett's loss. many of hewett's friends and fellow law enforcement officers were too emotional to speak with us on camera but i've been speaking with his close friends who tell me he was one of the best. hewett was off duty and jogging on county road 137 in lauderdale county tuesday morning when he was hit and killed. the 34 year old father of 4 was a 2006 graduate of the alabama state trooper academy and served the laduerdale county community.many of his friends got emotional today while i was speaking with them over the phone. they want people to know not only was he an amazing state trooper but he was an even better father, husband, and son. his brothers went to huntsville to escort him home. they wanted to honor him and the life he lead serving the people of the shoals. many officers have a mark on their badge to honor hewett or have changed their facebook profile pictures to show support for hewett's family. it's unclear if the person who hit hewett will face any charges.alaba ma state troopers are still investigating the crash.live in