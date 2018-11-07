Speech to Text for Lt. Gubernatorial Race

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

party. alabama has a new lieutenant governor. republican will ainsworth will be sworn into office next year. alabama has gone without a lieutenant governor for months after governor ivey was sworn into office in 2017 after former governor bentley resigned. ainsworth defeated democrat will boyd 61 percent to 39 percent. ainsworth told waay 31 he's now ready to get to work. at his watch party in guntersville, ainsworth told us he's looking to the future to accomplish his campaign promises to voters. "it's about our kids. it's about making sure they have an education system, that we have one of the finest pre-k programs in the country, that we can make sure we can compete in a 21st century economy, that all kids in our state have access to technology." ainsworth said he'll focus on bringing high paying jobs to alabama, as well as creating a pipeline for kids in