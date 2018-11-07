Clear

Son watches his mother die

The funeral is planned to be held for the mother murdered by her sons therapist last week in Madison county.

crash. happening today-- the funeral will be held for the mother murdered by her sons therapist last week in madison county the funeral will be held at the berryhill funeral home authorities confirmed, thatjonathan coffman, the shooter shot and killed sunshine pauly then shot and killedhimself., pauly's seven-year-old son watched the whole thing. it happened friday at a home on rustic cedar
