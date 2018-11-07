Clear

Contract Approval to Fix Cafeteria

Posted: Wed Nov 07 08:27:12 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 08:27:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Contract Approval to Fix Cafeteria

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

percent. happening today-- a special school board meeting after a fire damaged the cafeteria at west limetone high school. right now, the cafeteria is unusable -- the kitchen staff is cooking meals at sugar creek elementary --and the students eat lunch in their classrooms. the superintendent is expected to approve a contract at tonight's meeting to repair the
