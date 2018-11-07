Speech to Text for Father To Appear In Court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today---a father accused in the death of of his 11 month old daughter is expected in court. joshua foster and porsha bole were booked in the madison county jail with charges of aggravated child abuse. waay 31 did some digging and found in 20-14 foster pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of a controlled substance. in 2016 he was sentenced to two years of probation after he pleading guilty to a first degree theft of property charge. porsha bole was in court last week where a judge decided the charges against her will