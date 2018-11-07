Clear

Father To Appear In Court

Father To Appear In Court

Posted: Wed Nov 07 08:21:31 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 08:21:32 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Father To Appear In Court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today---a father accused in the death of of his 11 month old daughter is expected in court. joshua foster and porsha bole were booked in the madison county jail with charges of aggravated child abuse. waay 31 did some digging and found in 20-14 foster pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of a controlled substance. in 2016 he was sentenced to two years of probation after he pleading guilty to a first degree theft of property charge. porsha bole was in court last week where a judge decided the charges against her will
Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events