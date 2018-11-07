Clear

Police Searching For Suspect In Shooting

Posted: Wed Nov 07 08:20:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

tv screen. new this morning-- huntsville police are searching for the whoever shot two people. they're calling it a domestic incident. right now one of the victims is in critical condition. it happened on harden avenue near governors drive tuesday. one victim is in critical condition, the other is expected to be okay. so far police aren't releasing any names, or saying if they're i-d'ed a suspect. one person we talked to described that chaotic scene. ...and then the police pulled up police say the incident leading up to the shooting happened outside an apartment porch---then moved inside.
