Clear

State Amendment 1

State Amendment 1

Posted: Wed Nov 07 08:14:23 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 08:14:23 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for State Amendment 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

percent of the vote. voters in alabama also decided on two different amendments. amendment 1 asked voters if they thought the 10 commandments should be allowed to be displayed in public schools and government buildings! with 99-percent reporting -- 72- percent of voters were in favor of it, with28-percent against it. those in favorsay it could possibly curb crime! opponents sayit's a violation ofseparation of church and
Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events