State Amendment 2

State Amendment 2

Posted: Wed Nov 07 08:12:16 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 08:12:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

of church and state. alabamians also voted for amendment two. it deals with abortion rights. voting for the amendment means the state will add wording to the constitution meaning alabama will not protect the right to an abortion. with 99-percent reporting -- 59- percent of the votes are in favor of it, 41-percent are against. but - as long as roe versus wade is in effect, alabama cannot
