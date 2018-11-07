Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning-- the midterm election results are in-- and there are some big changes you need to know about. this morning the balance of power has shifted in the house. the democrats now have control and according to abc news-- democrats gained 27 seats in the midterm election. democrats now have 219 seats and republicans have 201. one thing that didn't change-- the republican's control over the senate. they did gain three seats however where the democrats lost three. they now control 51 seats and the democrats have 42. this morning governor kay ivey will hold on to her title and be sworn in come january. she beat democrat walter maddox with 60 percent of the vote. governor kay ivey is the very first woman elected governor in the state of alabama. alabama has a new lieutenant governor. republican will ainsworth will be sworn into office next year. alabama has gone without a lieutenant governor for months after governor ivey was sworn into office in 2017 after former governor bentley resigned. this morning,republi can marsha blackburn is tennessee's new us senator. she beat former governor phil bredesen for the seat open because of bob corker's retirement.blackburn received 55 percent of the vote to bredesen's 45 percent. this morning one of the biggest and most controversial races in the country is still too close to call. right now in the race for georgia's governor-- republican candidate brian kemp is winning by two percent against democratic candidate stacey abrams with 99 precincts reporting. huntsville police are searching for the whoever shot two people. they're calling it a domestic incident. right now one of the victims is in critical condition. it happened on harden avenue near governors drive tuesday. so far police aren't releasing any names, or saying if they're i-d'ed a suspect. happening today-- a special school board meeting after a fire damaged the cafeteria at west limestone high school. the superintendent is expected to approve a contract at tonight's meeting to repair the cafeteria sometime in the next week. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door.