Speech to Text for Weather Wednesday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when it will be fully restored. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? while the threat for severe weather has left the tennessee valley, we keep an active weather pattern for the next few days.wednesday will be cool and cloudy with scattered showers developing by lunchtime and lingering for most of the afternoon.tem peratures reach the lower 60s today before dropping back into the upper 40s tonight. thursday is similar in that scattered showers develop as the morning progresses.rain will be a bit more widespread and temperatures run a couple of degrees cooler.the best chance of rain for the rest of the week comes friday as a swath of light rain tags along with a cold front.temperatures run below average friday and plummet into the lower 30s for saturday morning.saturd ay will be the coldest day of the season so far with highs only reach the upper 40s, even under a mostly sunny sky.