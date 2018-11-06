Clear

Ivey wins governor's race

Governor Kay Ivey wins reelection bid

Posted: Tue Nov 06 20:56:46 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 06 20:56:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Stan Williams

Speech to Text for Ivey wins governor's race

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start tonight in montgomery... abc news called the race for ivey after just a couple hours -- the associated press called it just over an hour ago! waay 31's breken terry has been at her watch party since this afternoon! breken what's it like out there now? "the odds were against me, some folks said i'd never cross the finish line, others claimed i was on my last breath, but nothing could be further from the truth. not only did i finish, but we finished strong! and we're just getting started."
Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events