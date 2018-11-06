Speech to Text for Confirmed one of the hardest hit areas

as we continue our team coverage of the severe weather that blew through the tennessee valley, we want to turn to jackson county where a confirmed tornado touched down. waay 31's will robinson-smith has been in the aspel community all morning. he joins us live with how homeowners are dealing with the damage. will? want you to take a look at this home behind me. this is just off of highway 72 near county road 110. you can see the gap in the tree line there behind the home. that used to be completely full before it came toppling down right along the benson home. amber benson, tree destroyed side house the good lord was definitely watching over us tonight. amber benson said she and her daughters were upstair when the emergency alerts started blaring. it went off and about 45 seconds later to a minute, the tornado hit. so it was very quick. we barely got downstairs before the tree hit our sunroom. however, benson said her husband was actually the closest to the danger. he was down actually watching the weather and he saw it come across. so he was in our sunroom and barely got out before the tree fell on top of it.