Speech to Text for Severe Threat Subsides

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? after a very eventful night, the storms have subsided and tuesday will prove to be quiet and mild.overnight, multiple tornadoes were reported, in addition to at least one fatality.across the valley, there were dozens of wind reports and associated damage.the waay 31 team will be out today tracking damage from the overnight storms. overall, tuesday will be dry with above average temperatures.clouds clear gradually and the afternoon will be mostly sunny.we take a break from the rain for the rest of today and tonight, then scattered showers return for wednesday and thursday.widespread rain rain overtakes the area as a strong cold front approaches friday, potentially bringing the first widespread frost of the season. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. sadly we have learned one person has died and two others are injured due to severe weather in rutherford county tennessee. here are some pictures of the damage of the home that collapsed. our abc affiliate in nashville says a home in the county was hit by a possible tornado and collapsed. these storms that moved through overnight not only affecting northern alabama-- but louisiana, mississippi, and tennessee. take a look at this video out of christiana, tennessee-- that's near nashville. the abc station there is reporting this house