Speech to Text for LawCall: Trucking Accidents

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

how do you think the judge should have decided the case? getting us started is tommy siniard from siniard, timberlake & league. >> tommy siniard: how are you. >> sharon doviet: good. they need us. we hear phones ringing in the background. they need us. they have questions. getting started, we're talking about "fighting the insurance company." it can be car accident questions or homeowners insurance, trees on the house, storm damage. but some of the worst car accidents out there are with trucks, trucking cases. how do you prepare for those? how do you look at what you knowed to know. >> tommy siniard: it's a whole separate category of automobile accidents because -- in the first place, there are generally two accident reports done for truck wrecks. one, the regular automobile accident report. the second is a special report. where they investigate whether the truck driver was fit, whether the load was in the limits, whether the truck was properly repaired and maintained. so, because of the physics and the danger and the fatality numbers in truck wrecks, it is a whole separate category. and so you have to take it pretty seriously >> sharon doviet: you don't want to just take those to anybody. you need somebody that has experience in deciding how to