Speech to Text for Jail Food Amendment in Morgan Co.

battle as governor... new at six.. an amendment on tomorrow's ballot is getting a lot of attention. it would increase the morgan county sheriff's salary and put money from the jail food fund into a separate account for inmates. right now, sheriffs are allowed to pocket that money. waay31's scottie kay has reaction tonight from the lawmaker who was trying to get this on the ballot for a long time. arthur orr, alabama state senator "i do not believe it is good for the perception of the sheriff's office to look like they can make money for themselves at the expense of those that are being incarcerated." that's what senator arthur orr has to say about a current law that could be changed in morgan county after tomorrow's election. that law... arthur orr, alabama state senator "allows sheriffs to assume the risk if there's a deficit, but to take money appropriated for the feeding of the prisoners in county jails, and basically use it as part of their salary." orr says the law goes back decades.. to when sheriffs used to house prisoners and were personally responsible for feeding them. but now, he says changes need to be madeand not just for morgan county, but for the state of alabama. arthur orr, alabama state senator "i read about the sheriff in etowah county who had the $750,000 towards a beach house, all coming from the jail food money." however, the amendment on tomorrow's ballot will only pertain to morgan county. if you vote in favor of the new amendment, the morgan county sheriff will no longer be able to pocket leftover money from the jail food fund.. instead, the sheriff's salary will be raised to five thousand dollars less than the county commission chairman's salary... something orr thinks makes more sense. arthur orr, alabama state senator "the sheriff here in morgan county supervises around 150 or 200 employees. a very responsible position, so you want to attract good candidates to run for the position, now that that jail food compensation would be taken away." orr says he's hoping those who go to the polls tomorrow will feel the same way. arthur orr, alabama state senator "let's get out of the 1920's, which is when this law was first put into place." sk on cam: now, i reached out to ron puckett who will become the new sheriff of morgan county in january unless he's upset by a write-in candidate... and both he and senator orr believe the amendment has a lot of support.. and they're expecting a good outcome on tuesday. reporting in morgan county, sk, waay 31 news waay 31 also spoke with the morgan county commission chairman ray long -- who says the commission is one hundred percent behind the amendment.. long says the issues with jail food money in morgan county have been an embarrassment for a long time.. and he says