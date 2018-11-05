Speech to Text for Churches Opening as Shelters

bt waay31. new at 6 -- churches across huntsville are opening their doors tonight ... offering shelter for anyone who needs it. they step in, because the city doesn't have designated shelters. waay 31's rodneya ross shows us what you'll find,at seventh day adventist church. the church off of university drive will be opening its doors to the public about an hour before the storm actually gets here. they say that's to give people time to travel there safely. they also told me that they will have some signage out in the parking lot directing people to the shelter. sot: moore "me and my family lived in a mobile home and we were in it. we didn't have time to get out and seek shelter. that was one of the scariest things i have ever been through in my entire life." vo lisa moore is referring to the tornado in april 20-11. she told me while seeking cover is ideal -- she'll be sheltering at home this time because she's worried she won't have time to make it to a shelter safely. the facilities manager at first seventh adventist church told me that's why the church will open its storm shelter before the storms arrive. sot patterson "be safe, be careful, and don't take this thing for granted. be prepared to move whenever you need to." vo the shelter is open to the public and can hold 225 people. the room has two monitors that will be used to track weather and for entertainment. the church also has something to help distract any children sheltering there. sot patterson "we have a few board games. we have a few items the kids can play with here." vo as for moore -- she says she'll be in a hole somewhere in her apartment but she's urging everyone to take their safety seriously. sot "please everyone stay weather aware and don't take severe storms for granted because it can pop a tornado at any time. ll in addition to the storm shelter over here the church has five classrooms that are underground that they will open up to the public as well if needed. reporting in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. we want to let you know where the shelters are located, where you live. we put up a full list at waay tv dot com. click on the article titled "tornado shelters in the tennessee valley" on