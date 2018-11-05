Speech to Text for HPD Planning for Severe Storms

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now we want to show you how madison county first responders are preparing for the storms. waay 31's sydney martin got an update just a few hours ago. she's live now with the plan, sydney? dan, demetria--- i was at the madison county emergency management agency's last weather update for the day---where school superintendents and first responders attended to get an update on what they needed to do for tonight and tomorrow. sgt. marc moon, huntsville police, "our goal obviously is to protect life and property. if we can, we are going to get somebody on the scene as quickly as possible." sergeant marc moon is a part of huntsville police's special operations division...and he attended the final weather briefing. moon told me the police department has plans in place so officers are prepared for the possible severe storms and tornadoes and the damage they could leave behind. moon told me an officer will stay at the huntsville/ madison county emergency management agency's office to be ready to send officers out when damage reports come in... sgt. marc moon, huntsville police"when we do get reports of damage we immediately send officers out whether it's patrol or special operations just to verify the damage, see the extent, what can we do to help, who do we need there fire, utilities you name it. but we are going to be the first responders going there.' moon told me the department also has officers that are trained storm spotters...that will be watching the weather...and if and when more officers are needed to help..they'll be ready. sgt. marc moon, huntsville police 'we don't have any officers working tonight but we do have officers available to be called in if something does happen now i talke with the huntsville madison county e-ma director at their last meeting this afternoon.... he told me they checked all the storm sirens this morning and all but one is working. the one that isn't working needed to be moved during construction at the old grissom high school in south huntsville. however--he stressed outdoor sirens are only meant to warn you if you're outdoors. live in huntsville sm waay 31news. there are some extra steps you can take to prepare youself and your family before severe weather hits. emergency management officials say you should have a meeting spot for your family, for after the storm rolls through. some place like the mailbox. if you have helmet - it can help protect your head from injury. you should also have your weather radios handy. extra batteries are a good idea - and have your phones fully charged, in case of