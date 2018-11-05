Clear

More severe weather coverage

Severe weather coverage as possible damaging storm approaches tonight and tomorrow morning.

Posted: Mon Nov 05 10:23:57 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 05 10:23:57 PST 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
