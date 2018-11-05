Speech to Text for President approves hurricane funding

plan. new at midday--presi dent donald trump declared that a major disaster in the state of alabama. he ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by hurricane michael federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit groups. funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures