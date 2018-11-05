Clear

President approves hurricane funding

President Donald Trump has approved funding for this past hurricane that destroyed parts of Alabama.

plan. new at midday--presi dent donald trump declared that a major disaster in the state of alabama. he ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by hurricane michael federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit groups. funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures
