Speech to Text for Severe weather preparation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes inch closer to the tennessee valley - we are working to keep you prepared so you can keep your family safe. waay31's will robinson-smith is live outside one of the largest capacity storm shelters in madison county with how to get ready for the severe weather. one of the first things to bear in mind is where the closest storm shelter is to your home. folks here first seventh-day adventist church here on evangel drive confirm this storm shelter can hold up to 350 people during a storm. with storms on their way - here are some suggestions from the national weather service to stay safe. build a weather preparation kit consisting of non perishable foods, water, and clothes. have a plan in place to connect with your family make sure to have a flashlight and extra batteries if the power goes out have a first aid kit readily available the national weather service also advises you to be in the lowest floor possible in your home as it is the safest if a tornado strikes. reporting live in huntsville...will robinson-smith...waay31 news