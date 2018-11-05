Speech to Text for 11/5 Fast cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. as severe weather inches closer to north alabama, here are some reminders for safety. make sure to get some extra food, water, and necessary as severe weather inches closer to north alabama, here are some reminders for safety. make sure to get some extra food, water, and necessary supplies in case severe weather hits in your area. have a plan to connect with family in case you are separated during the storm. make sure your property is insured. happening today, moulton police will issue arrest warrants for a suspect who led them on a cross-county chase. this morning, police know the suspects name, but will not release it. in a similar vehicle, they found multiple drugs and 17- thousand dollars in cash after the driver ditched the truck. happening today, the capital murder trial begins for a decatur man. accoding to the decatur dailey, charles makekau is accused of sharing a security code at a home back in 2013 which allowed two other people to get inside...where shot killed james travers. one of the black boxes aboard lion air flight 610 showed the airspeed indicator malfunctioned on four previous flights. this was before the two- month-old plane crashed into the java sea. so far, only 14 of the 189 people aboard the flight have been identified. 140 body bags were recovered so far. new details on sanctions imposed this morning against iran. right now, iranians are holding anti-u.s. protests. the sanctions target the country's oil and gas industry. they were first lifted back in 20-15 as part of the iran nuclear deal. happening today, the huntsville city council will swear in frances akridge. akridge was recently voted in to the huntsville city council last month. council members will begin the ceremony at 5 today. happening today - both governor kay ivey and her democratic opponent - walt maddox -head to huntsville today. they'll even be at the exact same place, but at different times. both will be at signiture flight support, which is at huntsville international airport. tomorrow, waay 31 will have crews all across the state of alabama to cover the biggest races this election. waay 31 will have reporters from montgomery, alabama all the way up to nashville tenessee. our election coverage begins at 7 to 10:35 tomorrow