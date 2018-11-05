Speech to Text for STUDENT WHO SET OFF HAMPTON COVE "FALSE ALARM" SHARES HER STORY

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be in tuscaloosa tomorrow. new information. for the first time we're hearing from the hampton cove middle school student who told her mother last week .... she thought there was a gun at school. that turned out to be a false alarm. savannah goss "i was just scared, and they're going to suspend me for being scared." that was savannah goss. tonight she and her mom want to set the record straight and explain their side of the story. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now from the school where it happened ... after talking with the family today. sarah. greg ... we're all told if we see something suspicious ... we should say something. savannah said she saw something ... so she said something. now, though, she's suspended from school. tonight she and her family are asking why. "i see and i hear about something, and i say something, and then i get suspended for it." 12 year old savannah goss is having a hard time understanding how her fear turned into a five day suspension. savannah told me she had no idea there was a gun-rumor at hampton cove middle school until she heard it from a friend. "she told me that she was going to text her mom about it, and i asked if i could text my mom about it too." sarah "savannah and her family had only been in their new house for two weeks before they turned the corner and found themselves in crisis mode on savannah's second day at her new school." "he kept going to his locker. she kept saying hey he's going to his locker. every time he came back he had something bulky in his pocket, so i guess that's what made her and i freak out a lot." "he kind of just kept looking around the classroom." savannah insists she told only her mom about what she saw and heard. meagan "i'm thinking all of these things i've seen on tv with all of these gunman and mass shootings and children running and i'm freaking out." her mom, meagan ... phoned her husband to tell him what was happening. on a work trip ... he called the huntsville police non- emergency line. it didn't take long for first responders to show up at the school. they looked ... but there was no gun. "i didn't go to a teacher because it was my second day there." at a new school ... not knowing any adults there ... savannah turned to her parents. she was scared the boy might have a gun. but on top of that ... "the teachers were at the front of the room, as was the guy." "i know he didn't have a gun, but if he did and he were to start the shooting there i'd have one of the biggest chances of getting hurt." her family is convinced savannah avoided over reacting. "we want this taken off of her record completely and to resume school like normal because she did nothing wrong." savannah goes back to school on the 8th ... and still faces an in-school suspension until a hearing on the 13th to decide if she'll be expelled. meagan goss told waay 31 her daughter was the only student punished after the false alarm ... even though savannah says she heard the rumor from another student. i reached out to the school district spokesman to figure out why ... and i'm working to get answers ... live in hsv ss waay 31