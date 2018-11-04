Speech to Text for SUNDAY 11 4 2018 WEATHER

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

been tracking the possibility of severe weather for the last two days for monday night into tuesday morning. the threats haven't changed. we are still looking at all modes of severe weather during this time. during monday we will see mostly cloudy skies and some rain at times late in the day. it will be fairly breezy with winds up to 25 mph at times. once we get into the evening this is when a line of storms will be racing across arkansas, mississippi and western tennessee. they should be reaching the shoals between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. . they will pass over i-65 around 3 a.m. and exit the valley closer to 8 a.m..this is a forecast that needs to be checked multiple times for updates.once of the best things to do is download our waay 31 storm tracker weather app.