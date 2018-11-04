Speech to Text for CHASE LEADS MOULTON POLICE TO DRUGS AND MONEY, SUSPECT ESCAPED

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with police and neighbors to find out what happened. i'm here on county road 345 near trinity-- now this road is where today's police pursuit turned into a foot chase. and police say right now their suspect is still on the loose. now take a look at what police found in the chevy tahoe after the man they were chasing took off on foot. you're looking at marijuana, around a pound of meth, and 17,000 dollars. moulton police say the same man led them on another chase wednesday ... but he got away. today, officers spotted the black tahoe again ... and another pursuit began. once the suspect took off on foot he escaped into the woods. morgan county sheriff's k-9s tried to track him down. as of now police are not releasing the name of the suspect but they do say they know who he is reporting in near trinity sierra phillips waay31 news