Speech to Text for 150 local soldiers prepare to deploy

and android devices. new at six. a hundred- fifty army reserve soldiers from huntsville are leaving for deployment tomorrow morning. the last time the 375th engineer company deployed was in 2009. waay 31's brittany collins was at the deployment ceremony and talked with soldiers there with their loved ones. many of the army reserve soldiers they told me they know this is what they signed up for...for some, this is their second deployment...but it's always hard leaving their family before the holidays. pkg a proud... and special moment... but for soldiers like sgt. justin pyle...this is an emotion time. sgt. justin pyle---she actually threw a party for me and did every holiday that i'll miss. she did thanksgiving, christmas, my birthday and new years. we got it all taken care of. sgt. pyle and his wife briana pyle have only been married for two months... briana pyle--the closer to time is hitting really hard. actually realizing that's he's not going to be here and a year. first sgt. kevin brown told me the 150 soldiers who were in this room are leaving for kuwait sunday morning...the army needed more carpenters, plumbers and electricians... first sgt. kevin brown--at that point, we'll be moving forward to other locations as told to conduct construction missions and to help out the operation inherit resolve. this is sgt. brown's 6th deployment--and his wife has been a huge support ....but he says the 375th engineer company are now ready for their mission... spec. britnyadame---i'm feeling confident actually. i know the people we're going with are training and are ready to do this. lots of hugs...prayers ... and last memories before the deployment...incl uding sgt. pyle's son handing him this card he made for his father... sgt. pyle--proud...ver y proud...he told me it took him three days...his first chapter book, but i'm going to miss him. we'll stay in contact... look live first sgt. kevin brown told me these soldiers have been training for deployment for about a year...they didn't know they were being deployed until about 6 months ago. reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news. as of september of last year-- alabama has almost nine- thousand active duty military members and nearly 19- thousand in the reserves. each has more than 45- hundred soldiers enlisted in the army.