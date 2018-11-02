Speech to Text for Week 11 Friday Night Football Part 2

high school football games, thanks for sticking with us, lets kick it out to elkmont... over to elkmont where they've honored their fallen teammate, issac batram, who passed away this week by putting his number on the field the falkville blue devils looking to make history, with their first perfect season,against elkmont 14-0 fallkvile in the first quarter and this pretty pass from aaron dove to christian angulo puts the blue devils up by 3 tds after an elkmont fumble, the falkville duo hook up again for a short pass into the end zone to go up 28-0 the red devils driving now with the help of this scramble and pass toclay hunt putting them in scoring position and that sets up the toss to peyton lovell who scores but takes a big hit at the end of the play... final score falkville 56- elkmont 14. blue devils earn first 10 win season and first undefeated season in program history. -when we got there in the second quarter it was already 6-0 - geraldine on top. -but piedmont wasn't letting that stop them - qb number 4 william mohon looks down field and chucks the ball into the hands of number 10 d'angelo foster who's in the end zone - piedmont takes the lead 7-6 going in to halftime. -piedmont wasting no time coming out after halftime - mohon with the quarterback keeper will take it down field. -but geraldine defense comes up big when they need it - they'll stop piedmont on their fourth down. -geraldine with the ball - qb dj graham pass intended for number 4 jackson bearden - but he tips it and piedmont's number 8 brant deerman is right behind him to catch the ball - deerman will take it to the house - piedmont's interception leads them to a score of 13-6. -geraldine with the ball after the interception - but they'll fumble it and piedmont's number 55 sean smith will recover. -so with the ball back on piedmont's side - number 14 aaron hayes gets the direct snap and he'll take into the end zone - giving piedmont a bigger lead 19-6 now. -piedmont will take this one - 26 to 6 - handing geraldine its second loss of the season. - playoffs start next week on the 9th - here are the match-ups for 7a with mountain brook traveling to play austin, bob jones at hoover - and florence will try to slow down the younger brother of tua tagovailoa, taulia and that impressive high power offense - james clemens takes on hewitt-trussville at home, maybe home field advantage will provide enough of an edge to beat the huskies - in 6a pelham goes to hartselle to take on the undefeated tigers - while albertville goes to pinson valley to battle the number 1 team - couple of games to highlight from 5a, boaz goes to east limestone to take on the 2 loss indians - undefeated etowah faces scottsboro hoping for an upset against the top team in 5a - north jackson looks to keep the perfect season rolling when curry comes to town to take on the chiefs - brooks looks to shrug off the loss to madison academy in the final regular season game by advancing to the second round by beating oneonta - westminster christian is having a magical season staying undefeated and trying to stay that way playing weaver at home in round 1 - plainview is traveling to fultondale to face off with the wildcats who are ranked in the top 10 for 3a - the top team in 2a fyffe red devils host cleveland and are looking to get back to the championship game after getting knocked out in the 3rd round last year - falkville and mars hill bible are setting all kinds of records this year and are looking to keep this dream going as falkville takes on talladega county central and mars hill takes on marion county