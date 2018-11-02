Speech to Text for Week 11 Friday Night Fooball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we got congressman mo brooks at the coin toss of this region champ face off. brooks coming in averaging 42 points a game, madison academy with an average of 41, most in 5a. lets get to cookin frist quarter, this nail's not rusty, luke nail coming off an injury throws this ball deep to clay pit-sinos that sets the mustangs up for run, avery seaton gets 6. mustangs on board first. but the brooks defense came to play, check this out, a little rany orton out of no where tackle by kennon patteron, takes nail down. now brooks starting qb lake spurgeon now sidelined with a broken rib, that happened during first drive, backup carson daniel is in and he's doing just fine. connecting with nathan dickerson for the touchdown. 7-7 game. here's a double dose of daniels, but noah turbyfill is the star of this play, what a catch for the touchdown. madison academy gets the win 45 to 28 -albertville captains holding jersey in honor teammate who passed away -guntersville wasting no time - qb logan pate passes it to number 6 jordan griffin who will take it all - the - way. touchdown wildcats. -they'll try for two - number 18 matthew slaziak throws it to number 17 leighton griep but he's taken down by aggies number 9 kameron nesbit - 6-0 - wildcats. -a few plays later - wildcats with the ball again - pate hands it off to number 4 jerrell williamson - but oh he loses the ball and albertville recovers the fumble. -so down near their own end zone aggies number 4 isaiah pankey gets the snap - and stumbles a little bit - but he will take it into the end zone - and after a failed two-point conversion - score now tied at 6-6. -albertville will come out on top tonight - 31-12 final score. no. 5-ranked hartselle tigers looking for an undefeated regular season for the first time since 2011 as they take on the scottsborro wildcats first quarter, scottsboro with the ball qb gannon reyes makes a short pass to carter gilliam but he's taken down quick and the tiger defense shuts down the drive. hartselle with the ball, qb luke godsey drops back to passes but sees an opening and takes off for a nice gain to move the chains. same drive, qb keeper as godsey rolls to the left and weaves around defenders until he's taken down for another big gain into wildcat territory. from the 17 yard line,godsey fakes the hand off, spins around a defender and heads to the end zone to put the tigers on the board first, 7 to 0 at the end of the 1st quarter. hartselle gets the shutout 49-0. they did it, undefeated. we got 9-0 north jackson traveling to arab who have given teams some trouble this season we we got there arab was on top 8-6. and they're about to add to that score with this play, ball goes way up and christopher alldrege with the hands, secures the rock, touchdown knights. but chiefs fans, have no fear, christopher ware is here, and hes got a touchdown coming right at you chiefs make it a two point ballgame. now here's the guy you wanna keep an eye on, lee witherspoon, we've been saying his name all season, just a couple of touchdowns shy of the state record for most in a season, he's inching closer on this play as he scores. to give north jackson the lead. the win it 41-22. and lee witherspoon has broken records, with his 5 touchdowns tonight he holds the a-h-s-a-a record formost touchdowns in a season. well we gotta pump the brakes and take a break. more football highlights when we get back. including a game that will go down in the history books for one 1a school, stick around folks, you're watching