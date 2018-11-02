Speech to Text for Possible fake cop

up the medication. new details... tonight - a huntsville woman is trying to get answers as to who pulled her over on south memorial parkway. "i'm not convinced he was impersonating an officer. i'm not convinced he is an officer. i'm scared that's all i know." the incident happened on halloween morning near the martin road overpass..... tonight waay 31's sydney martin talked to the woman and worked to learn if she was pulled over by someone in a costume.. brittany laird, lives in huntsville "i thought pulling over immediately was the right thing to do. i didn't know my rights as a civilian that i could slow down, contact 911 and go from there." brittany laird was driving to work wednesday morning when she was cut-off by a chevy impala with red in blue lights inside it's back window. "he cuts back in front of me slams on his breaks again, and i'm frustrated and upset. and i give him the bird. he slams on his breaks the last time turns his lights on which are in the back and immediately i'm like oh my god he's a cop." laird described the man who got out of the car as irate wearing a black polo that only had the word police on it and khaki pants, and a gun on his waist band. "when i looked in my rear view mirror..when he was getting ready to get out he looked very angry and i was starting to get afraid because i wasn't sure what was going on." she isn't sure if the man who pulled her over is huntsville police ---but she's reported the incident to the department and they are investigating it. lt. michael johnson, "this also could be a law enforcement officer that is not fromour jurisdiction. we just don't know yet...we are still investigating it right now." lieutenant michael johnson told me the department doesn't think the person that pulled over laird is there officer but they aren't convinced the man is not an officer somewhere else. syd, "huntsville police told me it's a class c felony to impersonate a peace officer. and carries of a since of at least a year in jail. in hsv sm waay 31 news." waay 31 reached out to police departments all over the tennessee valley... besides huntsville - we also heard back from decatur police. they told us their officer who drives an unmarked impala was not