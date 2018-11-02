Speech to Text for New technology helps prevent amputations

new at four... a fort payne doctor is the only doctor in alabama to use new medical technology that can save limbs. waay31's steven dilsizian went to fort payne to learn about this new technology and its future in medicine. brenda hargiss - dabra patient "it wasn't pain with me so much as it was just muscle aches and cramps if i would walk very far." brenda hargiss couldn't walk like she used to, but never thought much of it. take sot: brenda hargiss - dabra patient "well i've known something was wrong but i didnt realize what it was with my legs for a good while... maybe four, five, six years" after her children pushed a visit to the doctor, she was diagnosed with peripheral arterial disease or p.a.d. the disease is a result of a blockage in an artery - reducing blood flow to the limb.if left untreated, it's one of the leading causes of amputation. doctor sanjeev saxena leads a private practice center in fort payne and is the first in the state to use a new medical technology called dabra - to help patients like hargiss. take sot: dr. sanjeev saxena - interventional cardiologist "if we find a blockage we can use our tools, which now includes dabra to pass through a blockage, open it up, and restore blood flow" take standup: dabra emits a laser that penetrates hard plaque inside an artery. its a liquid filled catheter that safely and effectively can help save limbs. doctor saxena says this new technology provides a faster treatment - with the laser breaking through blockages in a maximum of two hours. before - an operation could take up to five hours long and still be unsuccessful. but he says the most important thing the device does is it saves his patients from amputations. take sot: dr. sanjeev saxena - interventional cardiologist "40 percent we would not have been able to get through the blockage without dabra and probably 10-15 percent would have lost a limb." hargiss is one of those patients. when she first met with doctor saxena - he didn't have the new technology and the procedure failed. hargiss started losing hope. take sot: brenda hargiss - dabra patient "i knew i needed it... and i thought how many times is it going to take to get done?" after weeks went by - doctor saxena received the device and brought hargiss back in - he successfully cleared blockages in both of her legs. hargiss has no pain now and still visits doctor saxena - who believes dabra is changing the field of medicine. take sot: dr. sanjeev saxena - interventional cardiologist "its better for the patients, its better for north alabama." in fort payne... steven dilsizian...waay31 news. doctor saxena says he is collecting a year's worth of data from his procedures and will present his findings to other medical systems