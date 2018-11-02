Speech to Text for Neighbors shocked after murder-suicide

android devices. breaking news.. in the last 20 minutes, we've learned the names of the people involved in this morning's murder suicide. the sheriff's office said jonathan coffman shot and killed sunshine pauly. authorities say a 7-year-old child watched his mom die! they say the victims all knew each other. neighbors are shocked after this morning's horrific scene. "i was like, 'oh my god.' i called my husband and was like, 'something's going on. and it's bad.'" it all played out on "rustic cedar lane" - off of capshaw road. the sheriff's office also told us the accused shooter was a therapist at the arc of madison. the arc provides support and services for people with intellectual disabilities. waay 31's scottie kay has been in the neighborhood where this happened all day, talking to neighbors and trying to learn about the people involved. scottie? dan, demetria... i've talked with several neighbors today and i've heard nothing but good things about the family involved in this tragic incident.. and that's why neighbors tell me they're shocked and heartbroken to hear the news. concerned neighbor "we have a quiet neighborhood. with everybody, if you don't know their names, you know their faces, and we wave when we're going in and out." it's pretty clear neighbors on rustic cedar lane are close.. so when a driveway was filled with first responders friday morning.. everyone around wanted to know what happened. concerned neighbor "i was like, "oh my god, what's going on?' and because i know that neighbor somewhat, i was concerned about the son and the people that live there, because i didn't see them at first." according to the madison county sheriff's office, a man showed up at a home, shot and killed a woman and then himselfall in front of the woman's young son... a kid many neighbors say they saw often. garrett mitchell, neighbor "every time i've seen him, he's just been out in the road, playing with the other neighborhood kids, just having fun. i feel really bad for him." concerned neighbor "i would see the mom and dad sometimes walk the little boy to the end of the street. he liked to watch the cars and they would let him watch the cars go by." and that's why neighbors say they're thinking about the little boy and the rest of the family during this difficult situation. concerned neighbor "i pray for the family, the dad, the grandparents, i pray for the whole family, because i cannot imagine." the victim's name and the shooter's name have not been released yet.. and it's unclear how they were connected or what the motive behind the shooting was. this afternoon the little boy is safe with family members. reporting live in madison county, sk, waay 31 news the sheriff's office said it's still unclear what led to today's shooting -- but investigators are working to try and find a motive. neighbors tell us they will rally behind the little boy and his family. their plans to help them through this tragedy - coming up