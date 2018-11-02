Speech to Text for State Attorney General knows parole system is broken

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and the families to grieve... time is ticking for the alabama parole board to come up with a plan to fix the pitfalls we uncovered in a waay31 iteam investigation. we started investigating after the parole board let out a dangerous man - jimmy spencer. he seemingly fell through the cracks and had multiple run-ins with police but was never sent back to prison. spencer is now accused of murdering three people -- including a 7-year-old boy... the board has two weeks to present its plan to the governor and attorney general. waay 31's breken terry joins us live after pressing state officials about what's next. breken? attorney general steve marshall tells me for the most part the pardon and parole board is following the governors executive order that halted early paroles for violent offenders, but he couldn't say what will happen if they don't follow through with this plan to fix things. going forward we thinkg there needs to be substancial changes and we expect to be able to see those in that plan and expect those to be fully implemented once we've seen them. alabama attorney general steve marshall says he knows the parole system is broken, and so does the governor. that's why she gave them 30 days to focus on a plan to improve the system, starting with halting early paroles for violent offenders. marshall- their role is public safety and we've seen some dificencies in that area. i think the governor and i were very alarmed at the early consideration of people who commited violent offenses and we were given no answer that made sense to us on why that was taking place. governor ivey's order calls for the board to improve executive leadership, respect victims and police, get correct information on parolees, and properly supervise them. marshall- this relates to how the pardon and parole board is run and the management of that organization as well as the directions they are giving to the parole officers in the field. both marshall and the governor will have to approve the parole board's plan.we asked him how the state will monitor the parole board, to make sure they're doing things properly. marshall- there will be substancial and substaninsof changes present. if not, the governor and i are prepared to do what we need to do to make sure things are going better than what we think they are going now. once the parole board submits its plan ... we will let you know. they still have about two more weeks. but marshall said they could submit the plan earlier if they